While some futuristic IoT applications will take years of R&D before being commercialized, many other IoT applications are creating business value today. Let's take a look at how carriers are using the internet of things in the real world. From fleet management to smart city applications to retail to healthcare, carriers are using low power connectivity solutions to deliver solutions that impact the bottom line for their customers. This webinar will detail case studies from AT&T and will discuss the challenges and opportunities of using cellular networks for IoT use cases.



Panelist:

Martha DeGrasse, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Mobeen Khan, IoT strategy & product managment executive, AT&T

Craig Miller, Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Sequans



