Editorial Webinar: Public Safety
After years of planning and pilot projects, the national public safety wireless broadband network known as FirstNet is poised to soon become a reality. RCR Wireless takes stock of FirstNet's status, short- and long-term goals, as well as technical issues including spectrum sharing and covering tough network environments; and FirstNet's recently opened testing lab for exploring new devices and applications for public safety. This webinar also looks at how FirstNet will impact the in-building wireless market, and what it will take for FirstNet to become financially self-sustaining as a public-safety-only network.

What you will learn:
-FirstNet’s plans for the first 100 days of operations, plus short- and long-term milestones
-Status of the $6.5 billion RFP
-The role of the FirstNet testing lab in Boulder, Colorado in application and device development for public safety
-Potential impacts on the inbuilding wireless market
-How will FirstNet become self-sustaining?

Who should attend:
-Carrier and network equipment executives who serve the public safety sector
-Network planning, installation and testing executives and managers who support public safety networks
-Public safety application company executives and app developers
-Federal, state and local officials responsible for public safety IT and communications and related regulations

Panelist:
Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Mar 22, 2017 2:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

