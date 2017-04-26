Description

After years of hype, trials and tribulations, commercial telecommunication virtualization deployments are finally beginning to enter the market. This webinar will take a look at where telecom and mobile operators are in terms of using SD-WAN and NFV for commercial services, what challenges they have seen in terms of those commercial roll outs, target market and use cases for deployments, what sort of financial impact those deployments are beginning to have, and what areas vendors should be focused on in terms of providing greater support for carrier clients.



What you will learn:

This webinar will provide insight into the current development and deployment pace of NFV-based platforms, including how those platforms have been bolstered to handle the needs of the telecom industry, what services are initially using NFV technology for virtualized deployments, challenges operators and vendors have seen in terms of those deployments and the role of open source software in those deployments. This report will also take a dive into the growing SD-WAN space, with a look at how those platforms are being used by telecom operators and enterprises to better control and manage their communication needs, and whether initial deployments are meeting expectations.



Who should attend:

Those involved with the rollout of telecommunications networks, with a focus on wireless network deployments, software platforms, virtualized services and enterprise customers. This includes those involved with network equipment, devices, BSS/OSS, back-office systems, software platforms and wide-area network access systems.



Panelist:

Dan Meyer, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Analyst Angle: Greg Collins, Founder, Exact Ventures



