Description

5G is here today and scaling quickly, providing consumers and enterprises with advanced applications that combine high capacity, low latency and ultra reliability that, when combined, will revolutionize the way we interact with each other and the physical world. Right now, 5G deployments are focused on providing outdoor coverage but the vast majority of mobile data use originates from inside buildings--that means it’s critical for carriers and building owners to understand the dynamic technological landscape surrounding in-building 5G.



While each building type has a different set of needs--a sports stadium that sees a massive influx of capacity demand as compared to a mixed-use commercial space with more steady traffic levels. But 5G, and the flexible spectrum and infrastructure options that can support it, will help deliver a consistent 5G coverage inside buildings of all sizes.



To understand the evolution of in-building cellular to 5G, the role of small cells in delivering in-building 5G and deployment considerations necessary to making a future-proof investment, join industry experts for “The future of indoor networks: 4G, 5G & Beyond.”



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News

Roger Galuban, Strategic Product Manager for Indoor Solutions, Ericcson



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.