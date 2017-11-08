Skip to main content
Topic
Editorial Webinar: Transitioning to a 5G world: how testing is evolving to meet operators' needs
Description
Expected 5G spectrum utilization will mean major engineering and design challenges in terms of spectrum characteristics: very high frequencies and very large channels, with high expectations for performance. Vendors, operators and government initiatives around the world are testing and trialing 5G technologies to understand and cope with the challenges of the next-generation of technology. RCR Wireless looks at some of the 5G trials and testbeds, R&D work and how the test industry is supporting the evolution to 5G in terms of chipset, network infrastructure and network software.
Panelists:
Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Jessy Cavazos, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan
Hank Kafka, VP - Network Architecture, AT&T
Yvon Rouault, Advisor, CTO Office,EXFO
Dr. Jeorge S. Hurtarte, Product Manager, LitePoint
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Time
Nov 8, 2017 10:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Webinar is over, you can not register now. If you have any questions, please contact Webinar host:
Arden Media
.
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Nov 8, 2017 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Editorial Webinar: Transitioning to a 5G world: how testing is evolving to meet operators' needs Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zn0_OGNFQXaunOzXvTvMIQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Kelly Hill (Editor @RCR Wireless News) Yvon Rouault (Advisor, CTO Office @EXFO) Yvon Rouault holds the position of Advisor, CTO Office and focuses on new technologies such as Data Analytics, LTE Advanced, NFV, 5G, and Fronthaul. With some 29 years of experience in the network test and measurement (T&M) industry, Yvon has occupied various roles ranging from engineering, sales support, account management, channel management, product marketing, and advisor at the CTO office. Jeorge Hurtarte (Product Manager @LitePoint) Prior to joining LitePoint, Dr. Hurtarte was a RF Market Segment Manager at Teradyne Inc, and held various executive positions at TranSwitch and Rockwell Semiconductors. Dr. Hurtarte holds Ph.D and BS degrees in electrical engineering, a MS in Telecommunications, and a MBA.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-9:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Vancouver
(GMT-8:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-8:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Edmonton
(GMT-7:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-7:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mexico City
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-5:00) Montreal
(GMT-5:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-4:00) Halifax
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-3:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-3:00) Santiago
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Brasilia
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Greenland
(GMT-2:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-1:00) Azores
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Dublin
(GMT+0:00) London
(GMT+0:00) Lisbon
(GMT+0:00) Casablanca
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+1:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+1:00) Oslo
(GMT+1:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+1:00) Brussels
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+1:00) Rome
(GMT+1:00) Stockholm
(GMT+1:00) Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+1:00) Paris
(GMT+1:00) Zurich
(GMT+1:00) Madrid
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+1:00) Warsaw
(GMT+1:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+1:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Helsinki
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Sofia
(GMT+2:00) Athens
(GMT+2:00) Bucharest
(GMT+2:00) Nicosia
(GMT+2:00) Beirut
(GMT+2:00) Damascus
(GMT+2:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+2:00) Amman
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:30) Adelaide
(GMT+11:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+11:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+13:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+13:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+14:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Why Zoom
Features
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Resources
Press
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Language
English
Deutsch
Portuguese
English
日本語
Español
Français
简体中文
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Euros €
British Pounds £
Copyright ©2017 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy
|
Terms