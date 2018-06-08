Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jun 8, 2018 5:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Compass Games Live, Episode 6 Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qio0nD3MRE-INNNtDZTQjw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.