Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: May 19, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Sierra Wireless Webinar: Preparing for 3G Sunset: Considerations for Upgrading your Operations to LTE Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_megIReEqQYW4IJkyYAqEpA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Tony Morris (Vice President Sales, Enterprise Solutions @Sierra Wireless) With more than 20 years in the data communications industry, Tony has a proven track record of successfully positioning and delivering products to market while focusing on the bottom line. Before joining Sierra Wireless, Tony was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at In Motion Technology and, prior to that, Vice President of Sales of IP solutions for MetaSolv Software, Inc., where he managed all IP-related product sales in North and South America and Asia Pacific. He also served as director of systems engineering and business development for Laurel Networks. Tony has an Honours degree in cybernetics and control from Reading University in the United Kingdom. David Markland (Director Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions @Sierra Wireless) Dave Markland is Director, Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions. Dave brings 20 years of product management and field experience from across the wireless industry. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Dave was Director of Technical Services at Tantalus Systems. There he was responsible for the definition, implementation, and delivery of wireless systems deployed in companies across North America.