Sierra Wireless Webinar: Preparing for 3G Sunset: Considerations for Upgrading your Operations to LTE
Description
With the sunset of 3G technology imminent, now is the time to consider upgrading your devices. With only months until sunset, there are some decisions to be made and moving to LTE isn’t quite as plug and play as the move from 2G to 3G. There are a variety of new technologies that may fit better with your application, and deployment will require some planning to be ready for the change.
In this webinar, you’ll learn more about:
-Current carrier sunset schedules and implications for your operations
-New network technologies that maybe a better fit for your applications
-Options for remotely managing your deployment
-Security considerations
-Deployment considerations
Speakers:
Tony Morris, Vice President Sales, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless
David Markland, Director Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless
Time
May 19, 2020 11:00 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Tony Morris
Vice President Sales, Enterprise Solutions
@
Sierra Wireless
With more than 20 years in the data communications industry, Tony has a proven track record of successfully positioning and delivering products to market while focusing on the bottom line. Before joining Sierra Wireless, Tony was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at In Motion Technology and, prior to that, Vice President of Sales of IP solutions for MetaSolv Software, Inc., where he managed all IP-related product sales in North and South America and Asia Pacific. He also served as director of systems engineering and business development for Laurel Networks. Tony has an Honours degree in cybernetics and control from Reading University in the United Kingdom.
David Markland
Director Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions
@
Sierra Wireless
Dave Markland is Director, Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions. Dave brings 20 years of product management and field experience from across the wireless industry. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Dave was Director of Technical Services at Tantalus Systems. There he was responsible for the definition, implementation, and delivery of wireless systems deployed in companies across North America.
Webinar Speakers Tony Morris (Vice President Sales, Enterprise Solutions @Sierra Wireless) With more than 20 years in the data communications industry, Tony has a proven track record of successfully positioning and delivering products to market while focusing on the bottom line. Before joining Sierra Wireless, Tony was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at In Motion Technology and, prior to that, Vice President of Sales of IP solutions for MetaSolv Software, Inc., where he managed all IP-related product sales in North and South America and Asia Pacific. He also served as director of systems engineering and business development for Laurel Networks. Tony has an Honours degree in cybernetics and control from Reading University in the United Kingdom. David Markland (Director Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions @Sierra Wireless) Dave Markland is Director, Product Line Management, Enterprise Solutions. Dave brings 20 years of product management and field experience from across the wireless industry. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Dave was Director of Technical Services at Tantalus Systems. There he was responsible for the definition, implementation, and delivery of wireless systems deployed in companies across North America.
