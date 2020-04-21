Description

Join freelance writer, essayist, and author of young adult novels, Maria Padian, for a closer look at her award-winning work and latest book for young readers, How to Build a Heart, in conversation with Emily Thiede. “An absolutely enthralling depiction of family and self-discovery.”—Kirkus Reviews, starred review



This webinar is part of our Virginia Festival of the Book's "Shelf Life" series. The series will continue to bring you new authors on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the coming weeks. Visit VaBook.org and sign up for the Virginia Festival of the Book's e-newsletter to learn about future discussions as they are announced.