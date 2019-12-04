Skip to main content
Ericsson Webinar: What are the business opportunities with 5G and private networks?
2019 was all about getting 1 Gbps-plus mobile experiences into the hands of consumers. In 2020, expect more of the same as operators invest in technologies like dynamic spectrum sharing to rapidly scale coverage and accelerate the transition to standalone 5G. With the move to standalone, carriers will be able to quickly spin-up bespoke services based on the widely variable needs of different vertical enterprises.
Chief among the benefits of standalone 5G, particularly when considered in conjunction with dedicated spectrum like the CBRS band in the U.S. or 3.6 GHz band in Germany, is the ability for vertical stakeholders to fully realize the benefits of cellular connectivity. Formerly wired manufacturing lines can leverage 5G to go wireless—enabling rapid reconfiguration to meet shifting market and business demands. Mining operations can use 5G to increase output using autonomous vehicles, conduct real-time environmental monitoring to ensure public safety and deploy in the most rugged environments. And building owners can invest in flexible, future proof tech that will allow them to create new revenues and values by providing the same 5G service consumers receive outdoors indoors.
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News
Lori Blair, Channel Sales Director Ericsson
Donnie Kruse, Manager - Technology, Verizon Wireless
Ron Zimmer, President & CEO, CABA
Dec 4, 2019 10:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
