The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is hitting the global economy like a hurricane. As the storm bears down, business leaders need answers: How bad will it get? When can we expect a rebound? What should we be watching for?



Join James McCann, senior global economist with Aberdeen Standard Investments, for an in-depth assessment of the situation and its long-term impacts. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance, as we get James’ candid thoughts on:



• What are the key signals economists are focused on right now—and what should we be watching?

• What do record unemployment numbers mean for businesses in the second half of 2020?

• How much worse will the markets get before they get better?

• Will the economic recovery from COVID-19 be a V, U, W or L?

• Are comparisons to the global financial crisis of 2008 valid? What’s different, and how might that shape the global economy once the pandemic has passed?

• Where are the emerging opportunities amidst the panic?



