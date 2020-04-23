Skip to main content
V, W, U or L? A Blunt Assessment of the Economy in 2020-2021
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is hitting the global economy like a hurricane. As the storm bears down, business leaders need answers: How bad will it get? When can we expect a rebound? What should we be watching for?
Join James McCann, senior global economist with Aberdeen Standard Investments, for an in-depth assessment of the situation and its long-term impacts. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance, as we get James’ candid thoughts on:
• What are the key signals economists are focused on right now—and what should we be watching?
• What do record unemployment numbers mean for businesses in the second half of 2020?
• How much worse will the markets get before they get better?
• Will the economic recovery from COVID-19 be a V, U, W or L?
• Are comparisons to the global financial crisis of 2008 valid? What’s different, and how might that shape the global economy once the pandemic has passed?
• Where are the emerging opportunities amidst the panic?
Please join us for this exclusive, intimate gathering of board members, CEOs and business leaders, brought to you by the Corporate Board Member Institute and Chief Executive Network.
Apr 23, 2020 01:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
James McCann
Senior Global Economist
@
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer
@
Chief Executive Group
