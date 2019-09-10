Description

Despite the sharp decline in mobile revenues in recent years, there is good news for mobile operators: the future of mobility is connected! And as OEMs, OTTs and other players across the value chain race-to-market, only mobile operators are truly positioned to capitalize. Equipped with powerful, intelligent sensors, smartphones can collect and analyze driver behavior data at scale, positioning MNOs at the center of a new, massive revenue opportunity.



But with the rise of these new opportunities, privacy issues and new data regulations will leave many unsure about how to enter this space effectively and responsibly.



In this webinar you will learn:



• The best short and long term data monetization opportunities

• How to create winning go-to-market partnerships for long-term success

• How to beat the competition by incorporating consumer-centric data collection practices



Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Cameron Jahn, Director of Product Marketing, Zendrive



