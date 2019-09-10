Skip to main content
Topic
Zendrive Webinar: Data Done Right: Winning Consumer Trust to Activate New Revenues
Description
Despite the sharp decline in mobile revenues in recent years, there is good news for mobile operators: the future of mobility is connected! And as OEMs, OTTs and other players across the value chain race-to-market, only mobile operators are truly positioned to capitalize. Equipped with powerful, intelligent sensors, smartphones can collect and analyze driver behavior data at scale, positioning MNOs at the center of a new, massive revenue opportunity.
But with the rise of these new opportunities, privacy issues and new data regulations will leave many unsure about how to enter this space effectively and responsibly.
In this webinar you will learn:
• The best short and long term data monetization opportunities
• How to create winning go-to-market partnerships for long-term success
• How to beat the competition by incorporating consumer-centric data collection practices
Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Cameron Jahn, Director of Product Marketing, Zendrive
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
Sep 10, 2019 11:00 AM
Central Time (US and Canada)
Your Information
Topic: Zendrive Webinar: Data Done Right: Winning Consumer Trust to Activate New Revenues
