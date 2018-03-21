Description

Today’s wireless networks are hugely complex already, and will acquire new layers of sophistication as the industry launches 5G services. Traditional rule-based, deterministic algorithms no longer cut it.



Network operators require more dynamic methods to get the best from their infrastructure and services. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) afford traditional telecoms providers a rare opportunity to reinvent themselves for the new digital age.



This webinar considers how operators are already using AI-based applications in marketing, sales and operations, as well as how AI-based technologies can help them to embrace unknowable opportunities presented by the rise of 5G and the internet of things (IoT).



Presenters:

James Blackman, Contributing Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights