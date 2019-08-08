Message preview

You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 8, 2019 09:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Huawei Webinar: 5G - Partnering for Security

Webinar Speakers Kevin L. Jackson (Advanced Technology & Business Strategy Expert ) Kevin L. Jackson is a globally recognized cloud computing expert, Thought Leader, Industry Influencer and Founder/Author of the award winning "Cloud Musings" blog. He has also been recognized as a "Top 5G Influencer" (Onalytica 2019), a "Top 1000 Tech Blogger" (Rise Social Media 2019) and provides integrated social media services to AT&T, Bosch, Ericsson and other leading companies. Andy Purdy (Chief Security Officer @Huawei Technologies (USA)) Andy Purdy is the Chief Security Officer for Huawei Technologies USA (since July 2012). Andy oversees Huawei USA's cyber security assurance strategy and system, and supports Huawei's global security assurance program. Andy is the Huawei global lead for the East-West Institute Global Cooperation in Cyberspace Initiative and serves on the Steering Committee of the Open Group Trusted Technology Forum, which developed the Open Group Trusted Technology Provider Standard (O-TTPS), recognized by ISO as 20243.