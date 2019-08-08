Webinar banner
Huawei Webinar: 5G - Partnering for Security
Based on Huawei’s recent 5G Security Whitepaper the panel will discuss 5G security approaches to risk mitigation and management with 5G infrastructure while dispelling myths and misconceptions about the security of 5G as a whole.

The panel will cover support of cyber resilience and recommendations on deploying and operating 5G networks securely.

Finally, the panel will discuss the need for industry stakeholders, governments and partners to work together to address the challenges with securing modern telecommunications networks through risk-based approaches to cyber security.

Aug 8, 2019 09:00 AM in Central Time (US and Canada)

Kevin L. Jackson
Advanced Technology & Business Strategy Expert
Kevin L. Jackson is a globally recognized cloud computing expert, Thought Leader, Industry Influencer and Founder/Author of the award winning “Cloud Musings” blog. He has also been recognized as a “Top 5G Influencer” (Onalytica 2019), a “Top 1000 Tech Blogger” (Rise Social Media 2019) and provides integrated social media services to AT&T, Bosch, Ericsson and other leading companies.
Andy Purdy
Chief Security Officer @Huawei Technologies (USA)
Andy Purdy is the Chief Security Officer for Huawei Technologies USA (since July 2012). Andy oversees Huawei USA's cyber security assurance strategy and system, and supports Huawei’s global security assurance program. Andy is the Huawei global lead for the East-West Institute Global Cooperation in Cyberspace Initiative and serves on the Steering Committee of the Open Group Trusted Technology Forum, which developed the Open Group Trusted Technology Provider Standard (O-TTPS), recognized by ISO as 20243.

