Description

The 3GPP RAN Plenary meeting that is taking place in San Diego on the second week of June is expected to define the next set of 5G NR Study Items, paving the path to future Work Items that will start as early as the beginning of 2019.



These Study Items will not only further enhance 5G NR foundational technologies, but they will also start the 5G expansion to new services, industries, and spectrum types.



Join this webinar to get the first look at these newly defined Release 16 Study Items, as well as see what other technologies are in store for the future of 5G NR.



Speakers:

Lorenzo Casaccia, VP, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News