Qualcomm Webinar: As the 3GPP RAN Plenary concludes in San Diego, here’s a first look at 3GPP Release 16 and beyond.
The 3GPP RAN Plenary meeting that is taking place in San Diego on the second week of June is expected to define the next set of 5G NR Study Items, paving the path to future Work Items that will start as early as the beginning of 2019.
These Study Items will not only further enhance 5G NR foundational technologies, but they will also start the 5G expansion to new services, industries, and spectrum types.
Join this webinar to get the first look at these newly defined Release 16 Study Items, as well as see what other technologies are in store for the future of 5G NR.
Speakers:
Lorenzo Casaccia, VP, Technical Standards, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Time
Jun 20, 2018 1:00 PM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jun 20, 2018 1:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Qualcomm Webinar: As the 3GPP RAN Plenary concludes in San Diego, here’s a first look at 3GPP Release 16 and beyond. Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HexjaCl4QFuWF9J7u-7Byw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Lorenzo Casaccia (VP of Technical Standards @Qualcomm Europe, Inc.) Lorenzo has been at the forefront of wireless technology and innovation for over 15 years. He joined Qualcomm in 2000 and has been with the company since then, covering a variety of roles related to wireless communication, including research and system design, regulatory aspects, product management and technical standardization. Kelly Hill (Executive Editor @RCR Wireless News)
