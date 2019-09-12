Description

It has been a momentous year with global mobile operators and device manufacturers having launched 5G devices and services with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum in key regions around the world.



In this webinar, we’ll describe some of Qualcomm Technologies’ system-level innovations that combine the modem and RF front-end to help achieve multi-gigabit-per-second 5G speeds in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, in challenging form factors, while delivering superior power efficiency for long battery life.



Watch this webinar to learn about:

-Key technologies that help overcome 5G design challenges including battery life, coverage and form factor

-How the RF front-end and modem work together as a unified system to achieve device performance previously considered unattainable

-Key trends driving 5G design complexity and their impact on device architecture



Speaker:

Nitin Dhiman, Staff Manager Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



