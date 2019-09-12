Skip to main content
Webinar Registration
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
Qualcomm webinar (Europe): Building high-performance, power-efficient 5G devices through system-level innovation
Description
It has been a momentous year with global mobile operators and device manufacturers having launched 5G devices and services with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum in key regions around the world.
In this webinar, we’ll describe some of Qualcomm Technologies’ system-level innovations that combine the modem and RF front-end to help achieve multi-gigabit-per-second 5G speeds in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, in challenging form factors, while delivering superior power efficiency for long battery life.
Watch this webinar to learn about:
-Key technologies that help overcome 5G design challenges including battery life, coverage and form factor
-How the RF front-end and modem work together as a unified system to achieve device performance previously considered unattainable
-Key trends driving 5G design complexity and their impact on device architecture
Speaker:
Nitin Dhiman, Staff Manager Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
Time
Sep 12, 2019 09:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Sep 12, 2019 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Qualcomm webinar (Europe): Building high-performance, power-efficient 5G devices through system-level innovation Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FOEGnfKwRQOYsWya1OPfsA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Mexico City
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Monterrey
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) Santiago
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Greenland
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Dublin
(GMT+1:00) London
(GMT+1:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+2:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+2:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+2:00) Oslo
(GMT+2:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+2:00) Brussels
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+2:00) Rome
(GMT+2:00) Stockholm
(GMT+2:00) Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+2:00) Paris
(GMT+2:00) Zurich
(GMT+2:00) Madrid
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Warsaw
(GMT+2:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+2:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Helsinki
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Sofia
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Athens
(GMT+3:00) Bucharest
(GMT+3:00) Nicosia
(GMT+3:00) Beirut
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+9:30) Adelaide
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+10:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+12:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Why Zoom
Features
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁体中文
Français
Portuguese
日本語
Русский
한국어
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Euros €
British Pounds £
Japanese Yen ￥
Canadian Dollars $
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Youtube
Facebook
Copyright ©2019 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy & Legal Policies
About Ads
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting