Editorial Webinar: AI/ML--Making smart buildings smarter
Machine learning and artificial intelligence-based technologies in the smart building sector are generating new opportunities for value creation in commercial and industrial real estate. Innovations in image recognition, natural language processing and behavioral data are generating a deeper understanding of how occupants interact inside of buildings.
This session will explore how building owners can create immense value from these ML/AI based technologies.
Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Urvashi Verma, Technology Editor, In-Building Technology
Jan 22, 2019 1:00 PM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
Sean Kinney
Editor-In-Chief
RCR Wireless News
