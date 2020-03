Description

With 3GPP Release 16 being finalized soon, let’s have a look at some of the highlights it will bring to C-V2X. When C-V2X was introduced in 3GPP Release 14, it was focused on enabling basic safety use cases . Release 16 builds on Release 14/15 by introducing a NR-based sidelink that will enable new advanced use cases while also paving the path for autonomous driving. The combination of Release 14/15 C-V2X and the NR-based sidelink in Release 16 will provide a comprehensive 5G C-V2X solution covering both basic safety and advanced applications.



In this webinar, we will showcase some of the benefits provided by the NR-based sidelink using an over-the-air prototype:

• Distance-based reliability

• Rich sensor sharing



We shall also discuss several other enhancements of NR C-V2X sidelink listed below and how some of these features provide overall capacity gains for NR C-V2X applications.

• ‘On-the-fly’ connectionless groups

• HARQ feedback for reliable multicast and unicast

• Efficient per packet scheduling to support arbitrary packet traffic patterns

• OFDM with scalable numerology for efficient link level performance

• Speed dependent reference signals for efficient performance at high speeds

• Spatial multiplexing for high throughput unicast

• Two stage control to enable forward compatibility at the physical layer with Release 17+



Attend our webinar to hear from our very own Qualcomm Technologies’ R&D lead of 5G for automotive applications, Shailesh Patil, to learn more.



Speaker:

Shailesh Patil, Staff Engineer and Manager, Qualcomm Technologies





