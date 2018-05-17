Skip to main content
custom logo
Compass Games Live with John Gorkowski
Meet game designer, John Gorkowski, as we discuss his recent work and find out what's coming next for South China Sea and Red Poppies Campaigns series.

May 17, 2018 6:00 PM in Central Time (US and Canada)

custom image
Loading
* Required information
Register

Share via Email

All fields are required

Switch Time Zone

  