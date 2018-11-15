Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Nov 15, 2018 8:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Compass Games Live, Episode 17 Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1FFuMBhMTDahWvSHsmC9Pw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.