Description

The challenge of improving connectivity for the enterprise involves multiple stakeholders: building owners, tenants, equipment suppliers, integrators, infrastructure providers and of course wireless carriers. Successful solutions are those that can deliver a better experience for the end user and a positive ROI for the solution providers. This webinar will try to highlight case studies that fit this criteria.



Panelist:

Martha DeGrasse, Editor, Wireless Infrastructure, RCR Wireless News

Tim Moynihan, VP Marketing at SOLiD

Frankie Smith, VP of Sales at SureCall

Luigi Tarlazzi, Director of Product Line Management, Mobility Solutions, CommScope

Randall Schwartz, Senior Analyst Principal Consultant, Wireless 20/20



