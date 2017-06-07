Skip to main content
Topic
Enterprise DAS, small cells and signal boosters: indoor densification case studies and strategies
Description
The challenge of improving connectivity for the enterprise involves multiple stakeholders: building owners, tenants, equipment suppliers, integrators, infrastructure providers and of course wireless carriers. Successful solutions are those that can deliver a better experience for the end user and a positive ROI for the solution providers. This webinar will try to highlight case studies that fit this criteria.
Panelist:
Martha DeGrasse, Editor, Wireless Infrastructure, RCR Wireless News
Tim Moynihan, VP Marketing at SOLiD
Frankie Smith, VP of Sales at SureCall
Luigi Tarlazzi, Director of Product Line Management, Mobility Solutions, CommScope
Randall Schwartz, Senior Analyst Principal Consultant, Wireless 20/20
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Time
Jun 7, 2017 2:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
