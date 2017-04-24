Skip to main content
Analyst Angle: 3.5 GHz: assessing technology, deployment options and business models
Opening new bands like the 3.5 GHz one in the US and 2.3 GHz in other countries provides new spectrum that is well suited for densification, and it also opens new ways in which spectrum is used – who pays for the deployment and operation of the network, who controls it, what are the relationships among ecosystem parties, how it is integrated with other wireless networks or bands. The 3.5 GHz band/CBRS is a topic that is becoming very hot, and while there is much excitement for the opportunities, there are still many open questions on how the spectrum will be used and how successful 3.5 GHz deployments will be because of the new regulatory framework and deployment models. The report will address these questions and will be complemented by interviews from a wide range of ecosystem players, with a primary focus on the US, but also exploring what is happening in other markets and the long-term global implication of new spectrum allocation models.
Topics covered include:
- Regulatory change: overview, implications
- Business models: the role of venue owners in paying for and controlling the infrastructure
- Neutral host deployment models: financial implications, traffic management solutions
- Using 3.5 GHz for backhaul, self-backhaul
- Integration of 3.5 GHz in wireless networks
- Role of 3.5 GHz in densification plans (indoor, outdoor)
- Beyond the US: regulatory evolution worldwide, experiences to date in 3.5 GHz, 2.3 GHz and other lightly-licensed bands
- Beyond the US: global impact of 3.5 GHz use in the US
Support for 3.5 GHz in devices: cost, timeline, demand
Presenters:
Monica Paolini, President and Founder, Senza Fili
Derek Peterson, CTO, Boingo Wireless
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
×
