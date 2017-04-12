 Skip to main content
Editorial Webinar: FTTx: C-RAN, Fronthaul and Remote Radio Heads
Fiber will enable next-generation networks, smart cities and the internet of things. As operators explore cost-efficient ways to create and manage fiber-based mobile networks, they are also sourcing software, test equipment and human resources that support fiber networks. Fiber to the tower has already separated radio heads and antennas from base station equipment, and now that same architecture is being leveraged for centralized radio access networks, or C-RAN.

Panelist:
Martha DeGrasse, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Kashif Hussain, GTM Leader, Wireless Mobility, Viavi Solutions

Apr 12, 2017 2:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

