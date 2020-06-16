Description

Join the Commercial Observer as we celebrate the accomplishments that women have made in the commercial real estate industry.



Panels comprised of the top female executives behind some of the most notable projects in the region will discuss the importance of empowering women at all levels to build successful careers in the real estate design and construction industries as well as realizing their full potential professionally. Hear about the challenges and opportunities for women in the ever-changing landscape of construction and development, with advice on mentoring and lessons learned through the span of impressive careers.



To view the full schedule of events, please visit https://women2020.commercialobserver.com/agenda.