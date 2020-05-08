webinar register page

Like a Boss Now: Steve Smith, CEO of L.L. Bean
Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts on how Maine CEOs are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

Join us Friday, May 8, 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. when Lisa DeSisto sits down with Steve Smith, CEO of L.L. Bean.

Steve Smith has been CEO of L.L.Bean for four years and has a long career in retail merchandising for global markets. He'll join Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto for a casual conversation about how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

Smith appeared on Like A Boss in 2016 for a feature interview about his career in sales, marketing and merchandising. Watch or listen to that interview at pressherald.com/likeaboss.

May 8, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Lisa DeSisto
CEO & Publisher @Portland Press Herald
Steve Smith
CEO @L.L. Bean

