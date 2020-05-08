Skip to main content
Like a Boss Now: Steve Smith, CEO of L.L. Bean
Description
Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts on how Maine CEOs are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.
Join us Friday, May 8, 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. when Lisa DeSisto sits down with Steve Smith, CEO of L.L. Bean.
Steve Smith has been CEO of L.L.Bean for four years and has a long career in retail merchandising for global markets. He'll join Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto for a casual conversation about how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.
Smith appeared on Like A Boss in 2016 for a feature interview about his career in sales, marketing and merchandising. Watch or listen to that interview at pressherald.com/likeaboss.
By registering for this event, you may receive marketing materials from the Portland Press Herald, Bernstein Shur or HUB International.
May 8, 2020 01:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Lisa DeSisto
CEO & Publisher
@
Portland Press Herald
Steve Smith
CEO
@
L.L. Bean
