Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Apr 24, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Like a Boss Now: Kristen Miale, President of Good Shepherd Food Bank Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FpdLbCrRS1OKd9UFMtc0cA Or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) 162.255.36.11 (US East) 221.122.88.195 (China) 115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai) 115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad) 213.19.144.110 (EMEA) 103.122.166.55 (Australia) 209.9.211.110 (Hong Kong China) 64.211.144.160 (Brazil) 69.174.57.160 (Canada) 207.226.132.110 (Japan) Meeting ID: 981 9435 4901 SIP: 98194354901@zoomcrc.com After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Lisa DeSisto (CEO & Publisher @Portland Press Herald) Kristen Miale (President @Good Shepherd Food Bank)